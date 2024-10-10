SALT (SALT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $102.06

SALT (SALT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $102.06 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,921.90 or 1.00410208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01645825 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $119.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.