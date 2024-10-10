Saga (SAGA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $238.67 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Saga has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00003852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $238.67 million and $99.27 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,438,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,664,893 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,310,803 with 103,618,448 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.57007447 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $115,229,752.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

