Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $84.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE RYAN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

