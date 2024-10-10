RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 761,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 488,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

RTW Biotech Opportunities Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.46.

About RTW Biotech Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd is a venture capital fund. The fund specializes in directly investing and early-stage. The fund specializes in identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The fund invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.