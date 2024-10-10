Roth Capital Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXFree Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.72. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.05 and a 1 year high of C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.14 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

