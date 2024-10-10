Roth Capital Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
McEwen Mining Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.72. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.05 and a 1 year high of C$17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
