Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Ricoh Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

