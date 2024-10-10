Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 467888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,867 shares of company stock worth $3,058,569. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $7,973,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

