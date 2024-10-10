Reviewing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 10.13% 16.49% 2.55% Hamilton Insurance Group 21.45% 21.77% 6.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $51.43 billion 1.42 $4.80 billion $2.42 15.33 Hamilton Insurance Group $2.18 billion 0.92 $258.73 million $3.29 5.50

This table compares Tokio Marine and Hamilton Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tokio Marine and Hamilton Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Tokio Marine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.