Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a nov 24 dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2635 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 203.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

