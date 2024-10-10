Ravencoin Market Cap Hits $228.17 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $228.17 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,373,268,973 coins and its circulating supply is 14,373,271,473 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

