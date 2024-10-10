Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QLYS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $124.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

