ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 100313242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

