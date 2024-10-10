ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 100313242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.