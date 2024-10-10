Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading 12.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 150,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 101,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

