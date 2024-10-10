Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PROP opened at $8.70 on Monday. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Operating will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Prairie Operating in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

