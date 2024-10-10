Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Prairie Operating Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of PROP opened at $8.70 on Monday. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.
Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Operating will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prairie Operating
Prairie Operating Company Profile
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prairie Operating
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.