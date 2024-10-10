Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Down 65.4% in September

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of PSNYW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

