PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.