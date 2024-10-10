PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 780,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 356,756 shares.The stock last traded at $76.47 and had previously closed at $77.76.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.