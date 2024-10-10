Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 225,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 153,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $927.11 million, a PE ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $3,975,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

