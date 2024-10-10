Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 177105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Petrel Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.23.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petrel Resources
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.