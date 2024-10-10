Peter Lekich Sells 1,760 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Lekich sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$11,035.20.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.44 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.04.
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
