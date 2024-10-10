PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01, RTT News reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP remained flat at $172.54 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,439. The company has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

