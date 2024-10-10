PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01, RTT News reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP remained flat at $172.54 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,439. The company has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
