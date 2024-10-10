Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $116.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Parsons traded as high as $107.05 and last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 21787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Parsons by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Parsons by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

