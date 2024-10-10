Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.41. 245,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 894,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 610.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

