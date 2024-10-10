Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.78 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.92 ($0.22). Approximately 6,586,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,221,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

About Pantheon Resources

The firm has a market cap of £199.78 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

