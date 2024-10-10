Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.78 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.92 ($0.22). Approximately 6,586,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,221,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.24).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.