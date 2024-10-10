Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 39922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 144.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.