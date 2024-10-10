PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,483,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898,607 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after buying an additional 2,497,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 645,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

