OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $18.29 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,000. Quarry LP increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 8.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 834,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

