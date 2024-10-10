Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 5.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $175.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,638. The firm has a market cap of $482.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

