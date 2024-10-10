Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 401,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 64,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

