Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 436216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.