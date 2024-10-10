Nick Rosenberg Sells 1,250 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,767.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $4,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

