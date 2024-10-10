Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $302.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.05. Netlist has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 356.11% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

