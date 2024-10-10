Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Navigator Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Navigator has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 9.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

