Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, an increase of 1,310.0% from the September 15th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nano Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 331,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,635. Nano Labs has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

