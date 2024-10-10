Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $525.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $593.22 and last traded at $589.80. Approximately 2,679,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,436,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.78.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on META. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $563.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.36.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.