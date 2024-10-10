Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 1,090.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBINN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 5,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

