MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in September

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.
Shares of MAMTF stock remained flat at C$13.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$13.26.
