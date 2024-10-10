MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in September

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of MAMTF stock remained flat at C$13.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$13.26.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.