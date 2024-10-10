Match Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 38,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of 313% compared to the typical volume of 9,211 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

