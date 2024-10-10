Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 815,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 655,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

