Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at CIBC

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LGN. Scotiabank raised Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logan Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGN

Logan Energy Price Performance

About Logan Energy

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.43 million and a P/E ratio of -89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.