Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $131.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.