Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09. 129,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 29,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

