Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.95 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

