Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 133,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 418,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 227.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $437,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $437,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,064 shares of company stock worth $7,165,254. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

