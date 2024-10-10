Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Kingfisher Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGFHY. Citigroup raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

