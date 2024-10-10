KeyCorp Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

