Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,053,200 shares, a growth of 570.3% from the September 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

KRNGF remained flat at $1.00 on Thursday. Karoon Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

