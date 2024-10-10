Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 172,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 265,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Jushi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.07.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jushi Holdings Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

