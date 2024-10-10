Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 85.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

JUP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £46,217.79 ($60,486.57). 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.17. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £450.00 million, a PE ratio of -4,383.55 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35,000.00%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

