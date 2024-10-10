Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $169,832.05 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $169,832.05 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.54 or 1.00624548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0001099 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.